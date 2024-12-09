Libra: Today, you're under the magical influence of hope. For those in business, it's advisable to steer clear of family members who seek financial assistance but fail to repay it. Someone you live with may be particularly irritated by your recent actions, so tread carefully. Avoid doubting the loyalty of your partner—trust in your relationship. Focus on your work and don’t rely on others to lend a hand today. This is a great day to spend time with the younger members of your family—perhaps a visit to a park or a shopping mall. Your marriage is in a truly wonderful phase today. Remedy: Donate red clothing to those in need to boost your business and career prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.