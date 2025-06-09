Libra: Your friends will be supportive and bring joy into your day. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health today, but there’s no need to worry—your long-held savings will serve you well. A new addition to the family may call for celebration and happiness. Consider planting a sapling today to mark the occasion. Work matters look promising and are likely to go in your favor. While it's fine to engage in light conversations with acquaintances, be cautious about revealing your innermost thoughts unless you're sure of their intentions. Your spouse might unintentionally disrupt a plan or project—stay calm and composed. Remedy: To enjoy a deeply fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner. This conscious choice can strengthen the bond between you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.