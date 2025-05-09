Libra: Your anxiety will begin to fade as you take control of the situation. You'll come to see it for what it truly is—fragile and fleeting, like a soap bubble that vanishes with a single act of courage. If you’ve invested money based on someone’s recommendation, today may bring positive returns. It’s also a wonderful day to share your time and kindness with others. When it comes to love, the day holds beautiful promise. Keep nurturing intimacy—it deepens the emotional connection with your partner. Consider leaving work early to spend quality time together, though do be prepared for possible delays due to traffic. Still, the warmth you share makes the wait worthwhile. It’s one of those rare days that invites you to pause, rest, and reconnect—with yourself and your loved ones. Let it be a day of sweet slowness and much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: Prioritizing the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams may help boost your overall health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.