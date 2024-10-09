Libra: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life—everything, whether good or bad, passes through it. A clear mind helps solve problems and provides necessary guidance. Avoid making any investments today. Family members might not meet your expectations, so don’t expect them to follow your wishes. Instead, adapt your approach to take the lead. A marriage proposal could be on the horizon, as your love life may evolve into a lifelong bond. You'll gain recognition by sharing your knowledge and experience with others. Remember, God helps those who help themselves. Your spouse may remind you of your youthful days, including some playful memories. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, respect and honour your wife.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.