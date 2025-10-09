Libra: This phase may feel a bit low on energy, so be mindful of your diet and daily habits. Prioritize light, nourishing meals and adequate rest to stay balanced. Your siblings might seek financial support today. While helping them is generous, it could stretch your budget temporarily — but don’t worry, your financial situation will soon stabilize. Your parents’ health may need extra care and attention. Stay cheerful and approach emotional ups and downs in love with courage and optimism. You’ll find yourself in a strong position to lead or implement projects that impact many people around you. Though you may plan to reorganize your home or clear clutter, a surprise visit from a relative could alter your day’s schedule. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.