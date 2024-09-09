Libra: Today is a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. An improvement in your financial situation is on the horizon. Share your joy with your parents, letting them know how much they matter. Their feelings of loneliness and depression may ease as a result. After all, what is life if not an opportunity to make things easier for one another? You might find yourself missing your partner’s presence today. For those involved in international trade, positive outcomes are expected. If you’re working today, it’s a great time to showcase your talents at the workplace. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will benefit you, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you refreshed. Today, you may also experience the true joy of marriage. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite happiness into your home.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.