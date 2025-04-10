Libra: Your sense of humor can inspire others to develop this quality in themselves, helping them realize that true happiness doesn’t come from material things but from within. Even if the day is filled with financial challenges, there’s a good chance you’ll see some gains by evening. It’s important to recognize that anger and frustration only disturb your peace of mind—and could lead to unnecessary setbacks. There’s potential to experience the joy of love today, and despite a few minor obstacles, it looks like a day full of accomplishments. Be mindful of colleagues who may act out if things don’t go their way. To make the most of the day, remember to carve out a little time for yourself amidst your busy schedule. It’s also a wonderful day for your married life. Let your partner know how deeply you care about them. Remedy: To remove obstacles in your business or career, consider placing a silver nail at each leg of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.