Libra: A friend may introduce you to someone who will have a remarkable influence on your thoughts and outlook. Today, one of your parents might share valuable advice on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to challenges in the future. Your cheerful and engaging nature will brighten the home atmosphere, filling it with warmth and positivity. Love life shows promising signs, and IT professionals may get a golden opportunity to prove their skills—stay focused and work diligently to achieve success. If you are married with children, they might express concern about not getting enough of your time. On the brighter side, if you’ve been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today may bring that love your way. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate curd and honey, and also use them in your meals.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.