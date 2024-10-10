Libra: Today, work pressure might cause some stress, but you can counter it by taking your family out for a special gathering, treating them, and strengthening your bonds. Foster a healthy relationship with your children and leave past issues behind, focusing on the bright and happy times ahead. Your efforts will be rewarded, and someone may offer you a compliment. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely, but your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. This is also a day to enjoy the positive aspects of your marriage. Remedy: Offer "Sindoor ka Chola" to the idol of Hanumanji for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.