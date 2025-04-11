Libra: Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home may cause stress and affect your focus. Avoid making any long-term investments today. Instead, spend some quality time with a close friend to lighten your mood. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring joy and pride, especially as they meet your expectations. Love will bring you emotional strength and a reason to smile. You might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings today, which will help strengthen your bond. Though men and women may be different, today brings a special emotional connection between partners. You may have many plans in mind, but keep delaying them. Try to act on them before the day ends, or you’ll feel like you’ve wasted your time. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati to help manage your anger and bring peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 p.m.