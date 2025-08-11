Libra: Frequent bouts of stress may affect both your resilience and clarity of thought, so nurture a positive mindset to strengthen your well-being. Important plans are set to materialize today, bringing fresh financial gains. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with joy, especially as they live up to your expectations. Trust your beloved and avoid unnecessary doubts. Move forward with caution—share your ideas only when you’re confident in their success. By late evening, good news from a distant place may brighten your mood. Married life will bring moments of pure bliss today. Remedy: To foster growth in your career or business, ensure a flow of fresh air through your home, especially from the main entrance.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.