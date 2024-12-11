Libra: Exercising can help you manage your weight today. Keep your expenses in check and avoid overspending. It’s a great time to engage in activities with younger people. However, your mood might be affected by some harsh words from your sweetheart. You may receive compliments for your work. To make the best use of your free time, take some time away from others and focus on what you enjoy. Doing so can bring positive changes to your life. Be mindful, as expenses might cause tension in your relationship with your spouse today. Remedy: Offer sweets (ladoos) made from green gram at Lord Ganesh’s temple and share them with children to create special memories with your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 5:15 p.m.