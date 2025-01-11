Libra: Your hopes will blossom like a radiant, fragrant flower. Today, one of your parents may offer valuable advice about the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could lead to challenges in the future. Positive changes in your home environment will create a more harmonious atmosphere. You’ll find fulfillment in life by bringing joy to others and letting go of past grievances. Avoid making harsh remarks, even if provoked into an argument, to maintain peace. Concerns about your spouse’s health might weigh on your mind. On a brighter note, your energetic and enthusiastic approach to work is likely to impress your colleagues. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by offering yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.