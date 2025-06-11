Libra: Think carefully before you speak today—your words might unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. Businesspeople and traders are likely to see good profits, bringing happiness and relief. You may attract attention effortlessly today, without doing much. In matters of love, the line between dreams and reality may blur, filling your day with romantic joy. It’s a great time to build professional connections, especially with people from other countries. If you’re travelling, don’t forget to carry all your important documents. Marriage feels truly special today—your spouse will show you the meaning of a heavenly bond. Remedy: For better health, look at your reflection in mustard oil and then donate it.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.