Libra: Your playful and childlike spirit will shine through today, filling the day with laughter and light-hearted moments. However, if you’ve borrowed money, you may need to repay it without delay, which could slightly strain your finances. Give attention to your children’s needs and concerns, as your support will mean a lot to them. A sweet, romantic gesture — perhaps sharing candyfloss or toffees — will add charm to your relationship. An unexpected message or meeting with someone from your past may bring nostalgia and make the day memorable. You and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful new memory together, strengthening your bond. Your beloved will be in high spirits and will enjoy your humor and company wholeheartedly. Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple to bring lasting peace and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.