Libra: Consider quitting smoking—it's a vital step toward maintaining long-term physical wellness. Financially, you'll benefit by directing your savings into safe, conservative investments. Offer a helping hand to children with their homework today; your support will mean a lot to them. Be mindful not to share your romantic thoughts too openly—some moments are better kept personal. Your partner is simply longing for some quality time with you, and your unavailability might leave them feeling disappointed. Their frustration may be more noticeable today, so try to show understanding and care. Romance is in the air, and you can expect a lovely, heartfelt day—but do watch out for minor health issues that could dampen the mood. A cozy evening spent watching a movie with your spouse or close friends could turn into a cherished memory. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by placing crystal balls in your bedroom to promote positive energy and better health.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.