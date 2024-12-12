Libra: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead to success. Seek financial advice from senior family members today; their guidance on money management and savings can prove valuable in your daily life. Your family will support your ideas and decisions. Your love life is becoming truly magical—cherish the feeling. Business partners will be cooperative, helping you complete pending tasks efficiently. In your free time, you might enjoy reading a book, though occasional interruptions from family members could distract you. Your spouse will make you feel deeply loved and special today. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your family life, seek blessings from your father or father-like figures every morning.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.