Libra: You’ll be brimming with energy today and likely to achieve something remarkable. A close relative may offer valuable support in your business, bringing financial gains. Steer clear of any controversial topics that might spark conflict with loved ones. Romantic gestures will be warmly returned. Be cautious before committing to new projects—evaluate thoroughly. Despite your usually hectic schedule, today you’ll find ample time for yourself, which will feel like a blessing. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will remind you how beautiful life can truly be. Remedy: Embrace every event as a blessing from the Divine and nurture humility to pave the way for professional success.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.