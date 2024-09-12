Libra: Your honest and bold opinions may unintentionally hurt a friend's pride today. You are likely to benefit from the support of your brother or sister. However, someone you live with may be irritated by your recent behavior. If you're considering marriage with your partner, it's a good day to have that conversation, but make sure you're aware of their feelings first. If you're currently unemployed, you'll need to put in extra effort today to land a good job. Hard work will bring the results you want. It's also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. Your spouse may surprise you with something wonderful today. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.