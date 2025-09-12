Libra: Avoid alcohol today, as it may disturb your sleep and prevent deep rest. Keep your temper in check and maintain cordial relations at the workplace—straying from this path could put your job and financial stability at risk. Take bold steps, but ensure they are meaningful and bring value to your family. Don’t shy away, for a missed opportunity may not return. Romantic memories may brighten your day, while communication proves to be your greatest strength. If you have been feeling weighed down by misfortune, today brings a sense of blessing. A perfect way to end the day could be watching a good movie in a comfortable multiplex. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.