Libra: Your past successes boost your confidence and set a positive tone for the day. Financial transactions will be steady throughout, and by day's end, you'll find yourself with a satisfying amount saved. Friends will bring joy with plans for an exciting evening, while a romantic connection adds a delightful spark to your happiness. Encouragement from seniors and colleagues at work uplifts your spirit and strengthens your resolve. Consider making changes to your appearance—it could boost your confidence and attract meaningful connections. Life takes a beautiful turn when your partner, setting aside past disagreements, embraces you with love and warmth. Remedy: Offer two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or place them near a Peepal tree to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.