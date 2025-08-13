Libra: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the issues troubling your mind today. Your attempts to save money might not succeed, but there’s no need to worry—the situation will improve soon. Spend a calm, peaceful day with your family, and if others come to you with problems, politely avoid getting drawn in. Romance will dominate your heart, but avoid excessive daydreaming, as it could hinder your progress. Don’t rely on others to complete your tasks. Be open to travel opportunities—they could lead to memorable experiences. This evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most beautiful moments of your life. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to attract financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.