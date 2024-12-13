Libra: A sense of insecurity or disorientation might lead to dizziness. Today is an excellent opportunity to develop skills in managing and saving money effectively. The cheerful attitude of your family members will bring a vibrant and uplifting energy to your home. You may discover an exciting, endearing quality about your romantic partner that deepens your bond. However, workplace challenges might leave you feeling unsettled and distracted. On the bright side, your marital life appears especially harmonious today. Consider hosting a spontaneous small party or gathering at home to add a touch of joy to the day. Remedy: Wearing a copper bangle may promote ongoing good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.