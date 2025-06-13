Libra: Sharing joy with others can work wonders for your health today. Financially, it's a favorable time—you may successfully raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funding for new ventures. Invitations to social events may bring you into contact with influential individuals who could open new doors. However, tread carefully in friendships, as a misunderstanding could lead to strain. A spiritual mentor or elder may offer valuable insight and direction. On the personal front, interference from your spouse’s relatives could momentarily disrupt your peace. Still, you're conscious of your own flaws, and this awareness gives you the power to grow and improve. Remedy: Feed spinach to cows to enhance harmony and affection in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.