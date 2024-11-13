Libra: Today is all about pure enjoyment as you set out to embrace life to the fullest. Pending issues may get more complicated, and financial concerns might cloud your thoughts. Your witty personality will make you the center of attention at social gatherings. Romance seems unlikely today, but work will go smoothly. You'll have some free time, and you can use it for meditation, which will help you maintain mental peace. However, your spouse may feel hurt upon learning a secret from your past. Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.