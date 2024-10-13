Libra: Today is an excellent day to break free from the habit of drinking. Remember, alcohol is a serious threat to your health and can diminish your productivity. The savings you’ve carefully accumulated over time could be put to good use today, though unexpected expenses might dampen your mood. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring joy and excitement to the entire family. Your heart will beat in harmony with your partner's, creating moments filled with love. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an adversary is, in fact, a well-wisher. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall could uplift your spirits. Delightful food and romantic moments are on the cards for you. Remedy: Share your meals with elderly Brahmins to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm.