Libra: Despite a busy day, your health will remain in great shape. Financially, you'll manage to earn money on your own without any outside assistance. Be sure to dedicate quality time to your family, showing them that they are important to you. Avoid giving them any reason for disappointment. Your partner may express their thoughts today instead of focusing on what you have to say, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. You might be tempted to waste your free time browsing your phone or watching TV, which could frustrate your spouse if it seems like you're not interested in spending time with them. Taking your partner for granted may cause tension, so be mindful of their feelings. If you make an effort, today could be perfect for relaxing, watching movies, and enjoying conversations with your loved ones. Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha may help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.