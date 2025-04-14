Libra: Take care of your mental health—it's essential for a peaceful and spiritually balanced life. The mind shapes our experiences, whether good or bad, and guides us in solving life’s challenges by bringing clarity and insight. Unexpected bills may put extra pressure on your finances today. Some household tasks that were left pending will need your attention. A romantic dinner with your partner, perhaps by candlelight, will bring warmth to your day. You naturally understand people's needs and have strong leadership skills—being honest and expressing your true self will help you earn support and appreciation. It's a day to think carefully—let your mind guide your decisions more than your emotions. You’ll end the day with a beautiful and memorable evening spent with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid causing any trouble during auspicious events like weddings. Doing so can negatively affect your financial stability and weaken the positive influence of Venus.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:15 am to 12 pm.