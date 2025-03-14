Libra: Take time to listen to others—you may find unexpected solutions to your problems. Today, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the value of money and how careless spending can impact your future. Embrace a peaceful day with your family. If others approach you with their worries, don't let it weigh you down—focus on maintaining your inner calm. Your love life may take an exciting turn as your partner brings up the possibility of marriage. Be sure to consider all aspects before making any decisions. Although your family may share several concerns with you, you might find yourself preoccupied with personal thoughts. Use your free time to engage in activities that bring you joy. Be mindful of growing frustration in your relationship due to lack of quality time together. A romantic candlelight dinner with someone special can help ease your stress and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Eating 11 grains of wheat at sunrise may support growth in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Asupicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.