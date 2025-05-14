Libra: Work pressure from seniors and disagreements at home may cause stress today, making it hard to focus on your tasks. Try to control the urge to live only in the moment and avoid spending too much time and money on fun or entertainment. Be cautious—if you’re overly generous, some people close to you might take advantage of your kindness. On the brighter side, sweet and light-hearted moments with your partner, like sharing candy or toffees, are likely. Think carefully before agreeing to any expensive plans or investments. Also, avoid spending time with people who don’t value it. Today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life—you’ll feel deep joy and love. Remedy: For a happy family life, use saffron in your meals in moderate amounts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.