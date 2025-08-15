Libra: Today, you find yourself under a magical spell of hope. While new contracts may appear promising, they may not yield the gains you expect—so avoid making hasty investment decisions. A cheerful and lively evening awaits as guests fill your home with warmth and joy. In matters of love, stay positive and have the courage to navigate any rough patches. Try to view situations with clarity; overthinking will only waste your precious free time. A minor disagreement with your spouse could arise if you forget to share something important today. Visiting a religious place may bring you peace of mind and inner balance. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja ghar or altar and worship it daily to invite prosperity and financial stability into your life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.