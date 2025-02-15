Libra: Your health remains strong today. If you've been spending money carelessly, you may realize its value as an unexpected expense arises. Support from friends and family will uplift your spirits. Be mindful in your relationship—disappointing your partner today could lead to regret later. Students may find themselves distracted by excessive screen time, resulting in wasted hours. Concerns over your spouse's declining health might cause you stress, but staying positive will help. Don't let others' opinions affect you—focus on making the right choices, and success will follow. Remedy: To improve financial stability and reduce the malefic effects of Mercury, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food as an offering to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.