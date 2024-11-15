Libra: Today is an excellent day to take the first step toward quitting drinking. Remember, alcohol is not only harmful to your health but also reduces your productivity and potential. Travel might feel hectic and stressful for some, but it is likely to bring financial rewards. Your accomplishments will boost the morale of your family members as you bring pride and admiration to your name. Keep striving to become an inspiration for others. Expect a delightful surprise from your love partner today, something truly heartwarming. This will be a joyful day filled with laughter and positivity as most things go according to plan. However, tensions may arise in your relationship with your spouse, possibly leading to prolonged discord. Approach the situation with patience and understanding. If you have a melodious voice, singing for your partner can bring them happiness and deepen your bond. Remedy: Fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and clarified butter (ghee), and place it under a Peepal tree. This practice is believed to enhance financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.