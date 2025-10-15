Libra: A pessimistic attitude is hindering your progress—it’s time to let positivity lead. Recent unnecessary expenditures may leave you short of cash despite needs. Your ability to charm others will bring rewards. Today’s love will illuminate your life. Be cautious with new proposals until you’re certain. With persistence, nothing is impossible. Your efforts to improve your marital life will bear fruit. Remedy: Greet the rising sun and chant “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha” for financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM.