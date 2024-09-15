Libra: Today, your confidence will soar, and success in your endeavors is likely. It’s a great day to treat your family to a special outing, indulging them generously. Friends will bring joy and excitement, planning something fun for the evening. Be mindful of your partner’s feelings, as they may feel neglected if not given enough attention. Focus on your work and steer clear of emotional conflicts. Some students under this zodiac may spend their free time watching a movie on their laptop or TV. Romance will fill the air, though minor health issues could arise. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by surprising them with white chocolates.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.