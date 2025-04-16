Libra: Attending a social event today can help lift your mood. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. Your patience may run thin, so be careful with your words—saying something harsh could hurt others. You may feel a little lost or lonely, missing someone's presence deeply. Attending lectures or seminars today can inspire you with fresh ideas for growth. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters, as they might need your focus. Even if the day doesn't go exactly as planned, you’ll still enjoy a lovely moment with your spouse. Remedy: For better financial stability, prepare sweet rotis in a clay oven (tandoor) and distribute them to people in need.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 pm to 8:45 pm.