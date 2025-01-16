Libra: Excessive worry can disturb your mental peace, so try to stay calm, as anxiety and stress can negatively impact your health. If a family member falls ill, financial challenges may arise, but prioritizing their health over money is essential. Household tasks that have been pending will demand some of your time today. Despite ongoing conflicts, your love life will remain strong, and you'll manage to keep your partner happy. You may feel disappointed if the recognition or rewards you’ve been anticipating are delayed, but remember—nothing is impossible with determination. Later in the day, you might enjoy a wonderful outing with your life partner. Remedy: To advance in your career, consider driving seven nails into your entrance door.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.