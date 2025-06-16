Libra: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. However, avoid overspending just to impress others. If you're planning changes at home, ensure everyone involved is on board. Be especially mindful of your behavior—your partner may be more sensitive than usual, and a small misunderstanding could cause tension. Investing extra time in learning new skills or gaining knowledge will pay off significantly. It's fine to chat with acquaintances, but avoid sharing your deepest secrets without fully understanding their intentions—it could lead to misplaced trust. Your partner’s lack of enthusiasm might slow down some of your plans today. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or a silver khada to strengthen your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.