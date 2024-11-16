Libra: You will feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with your health offering full support. Creative ideas will flow, leading to potential financial gains. In the evening, you may find yourself busy purchasing essential items for the kitchen. Love will be in the air, and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to express your feelings. While you’ll aim to spend quality time with family, a disagreement with someone close might dampen your mood. Despite differences, harmony between masculine and feminine energies will be strong today. To restore peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple for relaxation. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 4 pm.