Libra: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga can help bring both spiritual and physical benefits. Visiting close relatives could lead to some financial strain, so be cautious. Your high energy and enthusiasm will bring positive outcomes and help ease tensions at home. If you're socializing with your group, you might attract the attention of someone special. However, avoid being too pushy at work, and take time to understand others' needs before making decisions. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time—use it to play a game or hit the gym. Your spouse will offer crucial support today when you need it most. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.