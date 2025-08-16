Libra: Dormant issues may resurface today, causing some mental stress. Businessmen should be cautious and avoid lending money to family members who have a habit of not returning it. Household repairs or social gatherings could keep you occupied and demand your attention. Your deep and unconditional love carries a unique creative power that can work wonders in your relationships. It’s also a favorable day for social as well as religious functions, where you may receive admiration and respect. Expect special affection from your spouse, which will make you feel cherished. While spending time with your children, you may once again realize how quickly time flies when you’re with them. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to enhance health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.