Libra: Today, you're charged up with vibrant energy! Your siblings might turn to you for financial support—while this could feel like a strain, hang in there, because brighter days are just around the corner. Spending time with kids will bring you unexpected joy and help you reconnect with your playful side. In fact, when it comes to love, it’s just you and your partner against the world today—no distractions, just pure connection. At work, your hustle will shine! Your ability to go the extra mile will leave slow-movers in awe. But remember—you matter too. Steal some time for yourself today, even if it's just a few quiet moments. However, be mindful: tensions and disagreements could surface, possibly affecting your relationships. Try to keep calm and communicate with empathy. Remedy for better finances: Plant a banana tree, nurture it with love, and offer it your prayers. It’s a beautiful way to invite abundance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.