Libra: Engage your mind with some light mental exercise—perhaps by reading something that sparks your interest. Financial improvements are likely to ease the burden of long-pending bills and dues. Your wit, knowledge, and cheerful nature will leave a lasting impression on those around you. A sweet, playful moment—like sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved—could be on the horizon. At work, tasks will move ahead smoothly as colleagues and seniors extend their full support. Married individuals may face gentle complaints from children about not spending enough time with them, so try to balance responsibilities. Meanwhile, someone’s thoughtful gesture may rekindle romance, making your partner fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Regular intake of triphala (a blend of three herbs in powdered form) can bring excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.