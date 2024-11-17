Libra: Put sincere effort into enhancing your personality. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members and incorporate their tips into your daily routine. A change of residence could bring good fortune. Avoid one-sided infatuations, as they may lead to disappointment. Even with a heavy workload, you'll stay energetic and likely complete your tasks ahead of schedule. Your charming and magnetic personality will leave a positive impression on others. However, your spouse's actions might slightly impact your reputation, so handle the situation with care. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and affection toward your sister.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: Around 2:00 pm.