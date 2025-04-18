Libra: Tap into your creativity today—engaging your mind will bring you peace and satisfaction. Avoid falling into a routine of idleness, as it may disturb your mental well-being. Any investment related to your home is likely to yield good returns. An enjoyable visit from friends or relatives could brighten your evening. When it comes to love, try to be gentle and understanding rather than assertive. You may find joy in watching a movie or a match with your siblings—it’s a simple way to strengthen your bond. However, your spouse’s harsh words might weigh on your emotions today, so take a moment to breathe before reacting. There might also be conversations about marriage at home that you’re not quite ready for—stay calm and honest about your feelings. Remedy: For harmony in your love life, consider donating a coconut and seven almonds at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.