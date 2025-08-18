Libra: Your health will remain good today, and your cheerful mood will act as the perfect tonic, boosting both confidence and positivity. Extra funds can be wisely invested in real estate for long-term benefits. Taking a short break from your routine to spend time with friends will refresh you. A romantic encounter may bring excitement, though it might not last long. Businesspersons are advised to keep their plans and proposals private, as revealing too much could invite trouble. By evening, good news from a distant place is likely to brighten your day. However, your spouse may be deeply absorbed in work, which could leave you feeling a little neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.