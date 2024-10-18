Libra: Today may be a wake-up call about the value of money. You might find yourself needing finances but lacking the resources to fulfill your plans, bringing an unexpected realization of its significance. On a brighter note, your charm and personality will attract new friendships, enriching your social circle. Your energy levels will be high, thanks to the joy your beloved brings into your life. There will be plenty of quality time to share with your spouse, strengthening your bond. Your partner will feel deeply cherished and loved, as your attention will make them feel special. Those around you might also do something sweet that rekindles your partner’s feelings, making them fall for you all over again. Consider ending the day on a lighthearted note by watching a movie with your loved ones, turning it into a fun and memorable experience. Remedy: Start your mornings with Pranayama (breathing exercises) to keep your body fit and your mind refreshed throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.