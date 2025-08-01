Libra: A demanding work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today. However, a pleasant financial surprise awaits you by evening, as money previously lent is likely to return unexpectedly. Be cautious—your kindness toward your children should not be mistaken for leniency. Matters of the heart could bring emotional discomfort today, so tread carefully in romantic affairs. Your compassion and willingness to help others will earn you respect. However, placing too many expectations on your partner may lead to disappointment in your marital life. Remember, love is one of the most powerful emotions—speak words that uplift your beloved and strengthen the bond you share. Remedy: Distribute and consume white sweets to invite positive energy and good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.