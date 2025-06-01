Libra: Pleasure outings and social gatherings will bring you joy and help you stay relaxed today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you positive energy and guidance. Be mindful in your interactions with children; harsh words may upset them and create emotional distance. Approach them with patience and understanding. Love is in the air—Cupid is nearby, ready to shower you with affection. Stay alert and open to the signals around you. Professionally, the day looks smooth and steady, offering a sense of ease in your work life. However, be cautious about indulging in alcohol or smoking, as these habits could consume more of your time and energy than expected. The romantic charm of a rainy day will reflect in your relationship—you’ll likely share moments of deep connection and warmth with your partner. Remedy: Feed flour to cows and offer sugar to black ants to promote harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.