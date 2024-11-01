Libra: Excessive worry and stress can negatively impact your health, so strive to stay calm and centered to keep a clear mind. A boost in finances will make it easier for you to settle outstanding dues and bills. Dedicate your efforts to supporting your family, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions rather than material gain. Your boundless love is deeply cherished by your partner, and today, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy together. Your partner will feel truly valued with the affection and attention you give. You might also get some special attention in return. Catching up with an old friend may remind you how quickly time flies. Remedy: Enhancing your health may be possible by donating black and white blankets at sacred sites.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.